First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 781 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Exelon by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

