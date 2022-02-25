First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $181.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.88.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Savings Financial Group (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.