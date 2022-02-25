First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Trading Down 1%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.70 and last traded at $74.84. Approximately 483,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 593,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.59.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.34.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.