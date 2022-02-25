First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) Shares Down 1.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.02. 89,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 101,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.