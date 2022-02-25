First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.85 and last traded at $51.02. Approximately 3,687,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 803,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.