Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.400-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.10.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $98.05. 4,892,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,213. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

