Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Announces Earnings Results

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.52. 33,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average is $149.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.51 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $433,547.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

