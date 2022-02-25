Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $754.5-757.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.50 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.120-$1.160 EPS.

Five9 stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,501. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.39. Five9 has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -121.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.80.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,718,000 after purchasing an additional 197,543 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

