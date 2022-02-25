Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $163.00. The stock had previously closed at $104.14, but opened at $88.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Five9 shares last traded at $97.27, with a volume of 27,398 shares changing hands.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,622,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

