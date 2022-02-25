Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter.

FCG stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

