Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000.
Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90.
