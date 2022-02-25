Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 574,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 367,629 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 57,051 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.
NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $5.18 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.
