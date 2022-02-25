Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of FL stock traded down $12.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. 37,989,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 40.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 87.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

