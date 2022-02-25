Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.78

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 1863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $907.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

