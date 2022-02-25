Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) SVP Patrick F. Kelly Sells 5,245 Shares

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Forma Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 837,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,868. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $491.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,474,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 256,000 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

