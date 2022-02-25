Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Receives GBX 308.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 308.17 ($4.19).

Several research firms recently commented on FORT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of FORT stock opened at GBX 229.50 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.55. The firm has a market cap of £524.16 million and a P/E ratio of 14.27. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 224.30 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

