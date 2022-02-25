Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

MCD stock opened at $245.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.45. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

