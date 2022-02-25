Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 11,024 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PIE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 119.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PIE opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.