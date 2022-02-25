Fortis Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $846,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 997.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 30,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.84. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

