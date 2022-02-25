Fortis Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,120,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,638,000 after buying an additional 79,881 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.38.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $200.22 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.