Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of FVI opened at C$4.74 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.77 and a 52-week high of C$10.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$891,233.35.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.