Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives $112.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after buying an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.44. 61,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,410. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

