Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.38 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of FRG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. 5,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,074. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

Several research firms have commented on FRG. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

