Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$190.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada to a “hold” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th.

FNV stock opened at C$185.57 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$205.25. The company has a market cap of C$35.48 billion and a PE ratio of 40.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$172.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$175.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

