Franklin Resources Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,891 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Well were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWL stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. American Well’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

