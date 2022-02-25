Franklin Resources Inc. Has $456,000 Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 401,943 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 632.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of RPRX opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.92%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

