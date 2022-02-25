Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $429,000 in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CURO Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CURO Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 34,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $540.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.70.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. CURO Group had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CURO. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

