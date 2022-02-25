Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $443,000 Investment in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.48.

Continental Resources stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,541,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

