Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHCG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LHC Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LHC Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in LHC Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 131,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 593,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG stock opened at $128.53 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.70.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

