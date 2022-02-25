Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $464,000 Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after purchasing an additional 285,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 224,661 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 126,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.99 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $682.26 million, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

