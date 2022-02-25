Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Surmodics by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Surmodics by 113,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.10. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $610.33 million, a P/E ratio of 145.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Profile (Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.