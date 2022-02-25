Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given New €57.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €61.00 ($69.32) to €57.00 ($64.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

FMS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 440,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

