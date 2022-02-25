Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given New €57.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €61.00 ($69.32) to €57.00 ($64.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
FMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.
FMS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 440,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $42.45.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.