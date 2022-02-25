Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Cut to €34.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.30 ($48.07) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSNUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.28.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FSNUY stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.25. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.