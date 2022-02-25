Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freshworks.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of FRSH opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.67. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshworks (FRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.