FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) versus Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Head-To-Head Survey

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FREYR Battery and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 2 5 0 2.71 Fluence Energy 1 3 12 0 2.69

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 118.95%. Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $39.14, suggesting a potential upside of 213.64%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than FREYR Battery.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FREYR Battery and Fluence Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.40) -2.60 Fluence Energy $594.05 million 3.60 -$162.00 million N/A N/A

FREYR Battery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -44.65% -21.75% Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fluence Energy beats FREYR Battery on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

