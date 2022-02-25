fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. fuboTV’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 201,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,322,515. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $43.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 721,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in fuboTV by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in fuboTV by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in fuboTV by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

