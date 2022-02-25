Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.87 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00 EPS.

FLGT stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,144,000 after buying an additional 50,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

