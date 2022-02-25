Fullen Financial Group Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,755,000 after purchasing an additional 240,307 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.72. 330,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,129,090. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.