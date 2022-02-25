Fullen Financial Group Sells 383 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Fullen Financial Group reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 237,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $67.93 and a one year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

