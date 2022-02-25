FY2021 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41.

CPRX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $798.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 249,975 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

