FY2021 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41.
CPRX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 249,975 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.