FY2021 EPS Estimates for MDxHealth SA Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for MDxHealth in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.86) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.91). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDXH. Zacks Investment Research lowered MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MDXH opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.08. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $18,643,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

