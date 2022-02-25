FY2022 Earnings Forecast for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

OMVJF opened at $49.79 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.