FY2022 EPS Estimates for United Internet AG Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Internet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.58.

Get United Internet alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on UDIRF. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Internet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of UDIRF stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. United Internet has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About United Internet (Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.