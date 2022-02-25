FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Banco Comercial Portugues in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Banco Comercial Portugues stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

