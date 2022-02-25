FY2024 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Textron in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $4.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.95.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

