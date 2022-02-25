GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden Sells 18,000 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,908,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GATX stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.89. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $107.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of GATX by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $6,040,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GATX by 15.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

