GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden Sells 18,000 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,908,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
GATX stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.89. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $107.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of GATX by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $6,040,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GATX by 15.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.
About GATX (Get Rating)
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
