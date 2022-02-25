Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $787.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after buying an additional 680,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after buying an additional 207,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 58,238 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 55,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

