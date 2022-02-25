Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

NYSE:GNK traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.90. 1,416,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,345. The company has a market capitalization of $834.31 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after buying an additional 680,853 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after buying an additional 207,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 58,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 55,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.