Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $867.90

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 867.90 ($11.80) and traded as high as GBX 874 ($11.89). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($11.82), with a volume of 27,013 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 867.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 871.98.
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)
