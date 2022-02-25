Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
GNE stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 0.43. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -499.92%.
Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.
